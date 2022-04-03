IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.46. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

NYSE:IQV traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,371. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

