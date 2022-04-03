IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,371. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

