iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 244,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

