IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.