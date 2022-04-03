IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

