iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 213,203 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

