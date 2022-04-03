iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

