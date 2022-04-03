Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 39,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $556.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

