IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.