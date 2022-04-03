Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) vs. Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Head-To-Head Survey

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mimecast alerts:

87.4% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mimecast and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mimecast and Jacada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 13 3 0 2.19 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mimecast currently has a consensus target price of $76.27, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Jacada.

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mimecast and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.63 $29.75 million $0.70 113.70 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Summary

Mimecast beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.