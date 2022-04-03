Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JADA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
