Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JADA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.