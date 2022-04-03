Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 74,372 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,247,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

