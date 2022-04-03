Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average of $224.95. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

