Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 215,219 Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 281,097 shares in the last quarter.

PXI stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

