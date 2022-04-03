Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

