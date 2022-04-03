Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

Shares of DOCU opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

