Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $269.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.53.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.