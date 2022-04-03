Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

