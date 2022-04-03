Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after purchasing an additional 264,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

