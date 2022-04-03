Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Edison International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.