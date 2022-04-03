Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pardes Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,229,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,370,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000.

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

