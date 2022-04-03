Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

JEF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

