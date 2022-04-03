Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,851. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.