Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst anticipates that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BKEAY opened at $1.47 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.