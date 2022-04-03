Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €38.00 by HSBC

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($41.76) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.50 ($41.21).

Shares of JEN opened at €26.06 ($28.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

