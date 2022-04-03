John Chisholm Sells 1,500 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.77. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.