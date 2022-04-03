Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.81 and traded as low as $35.43. Joint shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 133,441 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

