Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 2,267,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,867. The firm has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

