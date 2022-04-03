JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on May 27th

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 771 ($10.10) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 333,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 788 ($10.32). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 726.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.70.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

