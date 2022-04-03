JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €38.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.