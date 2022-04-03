JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EENEF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,350.00.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.