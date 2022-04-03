Jupiter Trading Down 15.7% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $14.98 million and $244,813.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,317,560 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

