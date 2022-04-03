K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNTNF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.