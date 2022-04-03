Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 498,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,396. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

