Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

