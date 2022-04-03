KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,158. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

