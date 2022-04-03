Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 191 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

