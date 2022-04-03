Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,556 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,192.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $1,246,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

