Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $282,000 in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,105,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

