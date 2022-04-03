Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $316,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

