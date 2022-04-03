Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,424,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $268.32 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.84.

