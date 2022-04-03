Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 226,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $102,158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

