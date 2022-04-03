Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,698 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $41.01 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.