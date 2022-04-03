Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $158.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

