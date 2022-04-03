Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KDP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.