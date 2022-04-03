KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

