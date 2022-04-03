Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

