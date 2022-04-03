Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 5,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim K.W. Rucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

