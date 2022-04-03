Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 71,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,851. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.45.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
