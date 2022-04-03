Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 3,832,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,815. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

