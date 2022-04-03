Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.